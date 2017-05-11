EU Council Adopts Regulation Granting Ukrainians 90-Day Visa-Free Travel

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Council said in a statement Thursday it had approved a measure on Thursday granting Ukrainian citizens 90-day visa-free travel within the bloc.

"On 11 May 2017, the Council adopted a regulation on visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens traveling to the EU for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period," the Council said.

The amendment, applying to the Schengen area and excluding Ireland and the United Kingdom, allows Ukrainian citizens to travel to the EU for business, tourist or family purposes with a biometric passport.

The Council adds that it and the EU Parliament need to sign the adopted regulation. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said in an address earlier in the day that the signing would take place in Strasbourg on Wednesday, May 17.

"The text will then be published in the EU Official Journal and will enter into force 20 days later," the Council states.