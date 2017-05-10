Trump Meets With Ex-US Secretary of State Kissinger on Day of Russia Talks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump added that he had a very good meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was joined by Russia’s Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

"We're talking about Syria, and I think that we're going to do very well with respect to Syria and things are happening that are really, really, really positive," Trump told reporters during the meeting in the Oval Office. "We're going to stop the killing and the death."

Kissinger held the posts of secretary of state from September 1973 to January 1977, serving under both Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. He concurrently held the post of national security adviser from January 1969 to November 1975.

Kissinger played a dominant role in US foreign policy throughout the 1970s, a period that saw the relaxing of US-Soviet tensions, rapprochement with China and a US withdrawal from Vietnam.