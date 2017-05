WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States continues to encourage collaboration in the Arctic region, including with Russia, through the work of the Arctic Council, US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of Oceans, Environment and Science David Balton told reporters on Monday.

"Through the Arctic Council… we are promoting international cooperation among all the nations, including Russia," Balton stated.

Despite existing differences between the two countries, Russia remains "very cooperative body" as member of the Arctic Council, Balton added.

A ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council is scheduled for May 11 in Fairbanks, Alaska, where the United States will conclude its two-year chairmanship and transfer it to Finland.