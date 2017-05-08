Register
08 May 2017
    French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with the media after a session of the Russian-French Council for economic, financial, industrial and trade issues in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2016

    President Macron: What Changes to Expect to France's Stance on Syria, Terrorism

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron’s stance on the Syrian crisis will be less biased and less ostentatious than that of incumbent national leader Francois Hollande, according to Ali Murad, a specialist in Arab studies and professor at the Beirut Arab University.

    French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron casts his ballot in the presidential runoff election in Le Touquet, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, POOL
    What Future Awaits France Under New President Macron?
    On Sunday, France held the second round of the presidential election, between independent Emmanuel Macron, the leader of the "En Marche!" movement, and Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front.

    According to information from the Interior Ministry, Macron won the run-off with 66.1 percent of the votes, while his rival Le Pen gained 33.9 percent.

    According to Murad, Paris’s policy towards the Syrian government would definitely have changed if Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the "Unsubmissive France" movement, center-right candidate François Fillon or Marine Le Pen had won the election.

    The expert pointed out that those three French politicians have almost the same positions towards the legitimate Syrian government led by President Bashar al-Assad, as well as towards the need for cooperation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

    "But Macron won the election, and he will keep the same policy towards Syria, as Francois Hollande. However, Macron will be less focused on Syria and his stance on the Syrian crisis will be less biased than that of Hollande," Murad said in an interview with Sputnik.

    A photo taken on December 1, 2016 in Paris, shows a TV screen displaying French President Francois Hollande delivering an official statement at the Elysee Palace.
    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    France to Take All Measures to Resume Political Transition in Syria - Hollande
    His suggestion was echoed by Ziad Majed, a political analyst at the American University of Paris.

    "He will continue Hollande’s policy in Syria, but he will be more cautious. Macron will wait for what Washington will do in Syria," Majed told Sputnik.

    He added that Macron’s priority in Syria would be the fight against terrorism, but without recognizing Assad as a partner in this fight.

    Earlier in April, during an electoral debate, Macron expressed his readiness to tackle terrorism in France and abroad, including in Syria. The politician also welcomed the United States-led anti-Daesh campaign and promised that he would, if elected, join Washington in airstrikes on Syrian government infrastructure allegedly used to stock chemical weapons.

    Police officers take positions near the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, after a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed along with an attacker, Thursday, April 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    French Police Put 3 People on Wanted List on Suspicion of Preparing Terrorist Attack Ahead of Presidential Run-Off
    According to Murad, in terms of importance for Arab nations, the French presidential election comes second after the elections in the United States last year. Arabs and Muslims living in Europe were concerned about the fact that a far-right candidate reached the second round of the French presidential election.

    "They were concerned that far-right politicians could come to power in other European countries. As a result, all those people are now much more involved in politics than before," he said.

     

