Trump Congratulates Macron on Winning French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning Sunday's French presidential election.
"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017
According to preliminary data announced by the French Interior Ministry after 50 percent of ballots were counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 61.7 percent of votes.
