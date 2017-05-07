Trump Congratulates Macron on Winning French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning Sunday's French presidential election.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

​According to preliminary data announced by the French Interior Ministry after 50 percent of ballots were counted, Macron is winning the French presidential election with 61.7 percent of votes.