Exit Polls Show Macron Winning Against Le Pen in French Runoff Vote With 60%

According to Belgian RTBF channel, Macron is poised to gain from 60 to 64 percent of votes in the runoff election.
The first official results of the runoff election will be announced by the country's Interior Ministry at 8 p. m. local time (18:00 GMT). French media outlets are prohibited to publish exit polls data before the official announcement of the election's results.
The French Interior Ministry said the turnout in the runoff is estimated at 28.23 percent as of noon.
According to exit polls covering the presidential runoff voting in France’s overseas territories, Macron is coming ahead of Le Pen with over 60 percent of votes in his favor.
The first round of the election took place on April 23.
