Macron Ahead of Marine Le Pen in Overseas Runoff Voting - Exit Poll

French Citizens Voting in Brussels Favor Macron Over Le Pen - Exit Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to exit poll data collected by Belgian daily Le Soir, Macron is leading with 63.3 percent of the votes in the Overseas Collectivity of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, against Le Pen’s 36.7 percent.

In Saint Martin, Macron is ahead with 67.6 percent against Le Pen’s 32.4 percent, while in French Guiana the centrist candidate has managed to get 65 percent, while Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes.

On the island of Martinique, Macron is leading with 77.5 percent of the votes, against Le Pen’s 22.5 percent.

The polling stations opened in France at 8 a.m. local time on Sunday. In the second round of the vote, two candidates face each other: independent Emmanuel Macron , the leader of "En Marche!" movement, who got 24 percent of the votes in the first round, and right-wing Marine Le Pen , who came second with 21 percent of the votes.

The French Interior Ministry said the turnout in the runoff is estimated at 28.23 percent as of noon. The first official results will be provided by the Interior Ministry at 8 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

The first round of the vote took place on April 23, with Macron gaining 24.01 percent of votes, and Le Pen coming second with 21.3 percent.