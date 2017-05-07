Macron Ahead of Marine Le Pen in Overseas Runoff Voting - Exit Poll

In Saint Martin, Macron is ahead with 67.6 percent against Le Pen’s 32.4 percent, while in French Guiana the centrist candidate has managed to get 65 percent, while Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes.
On the island of Martinique, Macron is leading with 77.5 percent of the votes, against Le Pen’s 22.5 percent.
The French Interior Ministry said the turnout in the runoff is estimated at 28.23 percent as of noon. The first official results will be provided by the Interior Ministry at 8 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).
The first round of the vote took place on April 23, with Macron gaining 24.01 percent of votes, and Le Pen coming second with 21.3 percent.
