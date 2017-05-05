Dupont-Aignan, Le Pen Alliance Threatens Hegemony of Mainstream Parties - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Last week, Le Pen, a former leader of the National Front (FN) party, announced she would make ex-presidential hopeful Dupont-Aignan her prime minister should she win the presidency. Dupont-Aignan, who won 4.7 percent of the vote in the first round of election, said that under the governance deal with Le Pen, his policy proposals would be incorporated in her campaign.
"The absence of an alliance with the patriots was one of the survival conditions of the UMPS [The Republicans and the Socialist Party]. The extraordinarily courageous act of Nicolas Dupont-Aignan opens a breach, which will be central to the ongoing reconstruction of political life," Schaffhauser said.
On April 23, independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and they are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday. According to a recent Elabe poll, Macron is projected to receive 62 percent of the vote against Le Pen's 38 percent.
All comments
Show new comments (0)