17:23 GMT +304 May 2017
    President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Russia, Turkey Have More Points of Convergence Than One Can Imagine

    Moscow and Ankara have much more in common than one can imagine, Russian academic Vladimir Sotnikov told RIA Novosti, commenting on the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Sotnikov also highlighted certain progress made by the two countries in resolving the Syrian crisis.

    Combine harvester works the fields in southern Russia's Krasnodar Territory
    Russia May Supply About 300,000 Tonnes of Grain to Turkey by End of Season
    Russia and Turkey have more things they see eye to eye on than things they disagree about in their bilateral relations, Vladimir Sotnikov, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RIA Novosti.

    On May 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. The two leaders discussed a number of issues concerning Russo-Turkish relations and the ongoing Syrian crisis.

    Speaking to reporters during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Putin emphasized that both countries are determined to strengthen multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The two leaders also signaled their commitment to resolving the Syrian conflict.

    "Undoubtedly, we will talk about Syria, we will hold meetings regarding the resolution of this issue, we will work in order to resolve this issue. Putin also expressed sincere desire to end this drama. He personally put in a lot of effort and I believe he will do more in order to implement the cessation of hostilities," Erdogan confirmed.

    Despite the fact that Turkey continues to insist upon Bashar al-Assad's resignation, Moscow, Ankara and Tehran still remain co-sponsors of the Astana peace process, Sotnikov highlighted.

    "Convergence prevails in the relationship [between Russia and Turkey]," Sotnikov told RIA Novosti.

    Commenting on the problem of a resolution of the Syrian conflict, the expert also emphasized a number of positive developments.

    "President Erdogan hasn't rescinded his condition [about the removal of Bashar Assad from power] so that the process of peaceful settlement could be launched in Syria; nevertheless, it turns out that Turkey, Iran, and Russia are co-sponsors of the Astana [negotiation] process. The demand remains, but Turkey is making efforts on an equal basis with Iran and Russia to help opposition groups reach a common ground with Damascus officials," Sotnikov said.

    President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Turkey Up for Bid Between Putin and Trump? Why Erdogan Came to Sochi
    In addition, Turkey and Russia have both been affected by terrorist attacks, he remarked, adding that here again the national interests of the two powers overlap.

    "We have agreed to strengthen cooperation in this area [counterterrorism] through our special services and our ministries of defense. In particular, to continue the practice of regularly conducting inter-agency consultations on counterterrorism," Putin said Wednesday following the meeting with Erdogan.

    For his part, the Turkish leader underscored that Ankara is "standing beside our Russian friends in the fight against terrorist organizations," and added that "terror does not recognize borders."

    That is not all: the two countries have great potential to expand economic cooperation.

    In the course of the joint press conference, Putin revealed that Russia intends to launch a mutual $1 billion investment fund with Turkey. He added that Moscow will also invest $22 billion in the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey.

    Furthermore, the two countries continue to push ahead with their Turkish Stream pipeline project.

    Last week, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller announced that the energy giant will begin the offshore laying of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the second half of 2017 and plans to complete the construction of two legs by the end of 2019.

    "The statement about the start of the process is important for the revitalization of trade, which is supposed to serve Russian and Turkish common interests," Turkish economic expert Arda Tunca told Sputnik Turkey on April 30.

    It appears that Sotnikov shares Tunca's optimism.

    "We are planning full-scale cooperation on such major projects as the Turkish Stream and others, the cooperation that was interrupted by the tragic incident when the Turkish military shot down our [Su-24] fighter-bomber and killed the Russian pilot. We have returned to the state of affairs which existed before this tragic incident and continued to implement major projects, particularly Turkish Stream," Sotnikov emphasized.

