Putin: Russia Assumes 'Turkey's Internal Political Situation Will Be Restored'

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (Sochi, Russia),(Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow assumes that the domestic political situation will be restored in Turkey.

"We proceed form the fact that gradually the internal political situation will be restored, and this will create additional conditions for the progressive development of Russian-Turkish relations," Putin said.

He congratulated Erdogan with the results of the April 16 referendum on constitutional amendments, which expanded the role of the executive branch.

© AP Photo/ Selahattin Sevi, File Birds of a Feather: What Made Gulen Erdogan's Archenemy

military coup attempt took place in Turkey in July 2016. It was suppressed by government forces, with over 240 people killed and an estimated 2,000 wounded. Ankara has accused Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999, and his followers, of playing a key role in the coup.

Following the attempted coup, the Turkish forces arrested thousands of people, including journalists, servicemen and activists on suspicion of having ties to Gulen.