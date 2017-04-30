Turkey's Erdogan Urges India, Pakistan to Settle Kashmir Issue Via Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on India and Pakistan to reach a settlement of the problem of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, Pakistani media reported.

Speaking with reporters ahead of his visit to India, Erdogan called for a negotiated settlement of the dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi, the Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

The news outlet added that the Kashmir dispute is the issue between the two states and both India and Pakistan should exert efforts to settle it.

Islamabad and New Delhi have been both laying claims to Kashmir since India obtained independence from the United Kingdom and was partitioned into two states, namely India and Pakistan, in 1947. The tensions in the region has escalated in recent months, after Indian security services have killed a leader of a local separatist group in 2016.