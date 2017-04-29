Register
    Tangible Changes in Russia-German Ties? Prospects of Merkel's Visit to Moscow

    The upcoming meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to result in any "pivotal decisions," editor-in-chief of the "Russia in global politics" magazine Fyodor Lukyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

    Reasons Behind Merkel's Upcoming Visit to Moscow
    "Merkel is now the chairman of the G20, the summit will be held in early July in Hamburg. […] I don't think some pivotal decisions will be made, because what is discussed on the eve of the summit are usually common issues," the expert said.

    According to the expert, the two states currently have some kind of a "break" in their bilateral relations. Moreover, the Russian factor is used as an instrument of internal struggle on the eve of the upcoming parliamentary election that will take place in Germany in autumn 2017.

    "In Germany, France and the US, Russia has turned into a tool for solving internal and external problems, and, of course, Russia does not like that. I don't think there will be any clear political line, at least in the medium term," Lukyanov said.

    The expert also noted that the Ukrainian crisis, the Minsk process and the fight against terrorism will be among main topics of discussion between Russian and German leaders. However, the talks are unlikely to produce tangible results, the expert noted.

    "We have been on this stage many times and we can't seriously consider that this topic can serve as any kind of political backbone," he concluded.

    German Сhancellor Angela Merkel is going to visit Moscow on May 2. Earlier, it was said that Merkel will pay a visit to Moscow only when progress on the settlement of the Ukrainian and Syrian crises is reached. However, lately her position has changed due to the upcoming election and the G20 summit, the magazine noted.

    meeting, visit, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Germany, Russia
