Sorry Democrats: Former First Lady Rules Out Run for Public Office

The announcement came at the American Institute of Architects' annual convention in Orlando, Florida.

"Politics is tough, and it's hard on a family," the former First Lady said. "I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it's not just you, it’s your whole family."

When it was mentioned that she left the White House with a 68 percent favorability rating, Obama brushed it off saying that, “it’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out.”

"Plus, there's just so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won't have the burden of political baggage," Obama added.

Obama asserted that she will continue trying to make a difference, but outside of politics as a private citizen. She plans to focus on helping women with education challenges, working with young girls, and tackling income inequality.

Obama also recalled the challenges of leaving the White House, the residence where she has lived the longest out of any in her life. She detailed how her daughter’s went out the back door in tears on their final day, as President Donald Trump and Melania entered through the front.

“I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes for the new president,” Obama said.