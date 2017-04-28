Register
29 April 2017
    US President Barack Obama (R) and First Lady Michelle Obama (L)

    Sorry Democrats: Former First Lady Rules Out Run for Public Office

    Politics
    Democratic hearts around the nation broke on Thursday, when during her first public speech since leaving the White House, Michelle Obama announced that she will not run for office.

    Barack Obama making his first public appearance after leaving office, April 2017
    Obama Tells Students to Change the World, While Agreeing to $400k Wall Street Speech
    The announcement came at the American Institute of Architects' annual convention in Orlando, Florida.

    "Politics is tough, and it's hard on a family," the former First Lady said. "I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it's not just you, it’s your whole family."

    When it was mentioned that she left the White House with a 68 percent favorability rating, Obama brushed it off saying that, “it’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out.”

    "Plus, there's just so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won't have the burden of political baggage," Obama added.

    US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend the Commander-in-Chief's Ball, honoring US service members and their families, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
    Americans Want 'Mom-in-Chief' Michelle Obama to Become US President in 2020
    Obama asserted that she will continue trying to make a difference, but outside of politics as a private citizen. She plans to focus on helping women with education challenges, working with young girls, and tackling income inequality.

    Obama also recalled the challenges of leaving the White House, the residence where she has lived the longest out of any in her life. She detailed how her daughter’s went out the back door in tears on their final day, as President Donald Trump and Melania entered through the front.

    “I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes for the new president,” Obama said.

