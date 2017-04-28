Register
21:57 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko examines a British-made Saxon armored personnel carrier with a Ukrainian weapon system while visiting a military base outside Kiev on April 4, 2015

    Kiev's Provocations on Russia's Borders Really Aimed at Testing Trump

    © AFP 2017/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 32730

    Kiev is beefing up its military presence near its borders with Russia's Republic of Crimea. Meanwhile, Washington is considering cutting financial aid to Ukraine by nearly 70%. Russian observers say that the two events are connected, and that Ukraine's leaders are prodding to try to determine just how far their US allies will continue to back them.

    Earlier this week, US media offered a glimpse of the Trump Budget Office's ambitious plans to cut USAID funding, showing that Ukraine is facing a hefty 68.8% reduction in economic assistance, from the $570 million this year to $177 million in 2018.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko at the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Sputnik/ Nicolay Lazarenko
    US 'Isn't Abandoning Its Ukrainian Project – They're Just Trying to Save a Buck'
    Responding to the possible cuts, Kiev has been left trying to make the best of a bad situation. Ukraine's Embassy in the US issued a statement saying that the reports of a 68.8% cut were erroneous, and that the actual proposed cut was 'only' roughly 30%. Kiev is actually looking to get $90 million more in support in 2018, the Embassy said.

    Ukrainian politics observers say that if the cuts do go through, ordinary citizens will hardly be affected, since it is the country's political, media and 'civil society' elites that are engaged in dividing up most of the US's economic aid spending amongst themselves. 

    "This is an important issue for those who have gotten used to living off of grants, and depending on US support for certain sectors of the economy – first and foremost the defense sector," political analyst Kost Bondarenko said, speaking to local media. "But it wasn't worth expecting anything else; Trump has always said that he would cut aid to other countries and direct these funds toward the needs of Americans," he added.

    But as Svobodnaya Pressa contributor Anna Sedova explained, Ukraine's authorities are probably concerned not only by the possible cut in aid spending, but with consequent cuts in political and military support as well.

    This week, Donetsk People's Republic authorities reported on the arrival of US military instructors in the conflict zone in Donbass. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Ukraine announced plans to hold more military drilling near the border with Crimea, as part of an overall buildup on the Russian peninsula's border.

    Respected Russian political scientist Sergei Markov suggested that the US presence in the Donbass is a test of a different kind – an effort by the Pentagon to determine just how far the White House will continue supporting Ukraine in principle. 

    "The new leadership in the Pentagon is trying to assess what was done by their predecessors, and to figure out what to do in the future. Right now, apparently, a new US policy is taking shape in relation to Ukraine, quietly, behind the scenes," Markov wrote, commenting on the suspected Donbass deployment on his Facebook page.

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags
    © AFP 2017/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Saber-Rattling: Ukraine Building Up Military Presence Near Crimea
    The analyst believes that Ukraine will certainly try to do everything it can to influence Washington as the latter considers reducing its support, warning that Kiev may even stage some kind of large-scale provocation to push the US back into their corner.

    "Provocations are needed to ensure that the US doesn't reduce its report. They want to tell the Americans 'if there is no US support, there will be a pro-Russian uprising, and then Ukraine will move into Russia's orbit," Markov noted.

    Speaking to Svobodnaya Pressa, the expert emphasized that for now, "no one knows for certain just how large such a provocation can be, and what their outcome would be. But one thing is for certain: the current US administration is very unhappy with the result of its Ukraine policy, and they are preparing to change it. This is why an audit is taking place of all [US] programs – the results of work are being checked across the board. This is taking place fairly quietly, but Ukraine's authorities are certainly aware of this process, and are trying to influence the results" accordingly.

    US special forces instructor, left, trains Ukrainian soldiers at the military training ground in Ukraine's Khmelnitsk region. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Aleksandr Shulman
    'Direct Interference': Why US Military Instructors Stay On in Ukraine's Donbass
    Markov pointed out that similar provocations aimed at Trump have been carried out in other parts of the world, and have enjoyed success. This includes the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, Syria earlier this month, which rebels blamed on Damascus, and to which Trump responded by bombing a Syrian airbase. According to the analyst, it certainly cannot be excluded that the present authorities in Kiev would sink to the same level and stage a similar provocation in a bid to shore up support from the West.

    "Everyone saw that the provocation in Idlib worked very well. And it's worth recalling that this is not the first time that something like this has happened [in Ukraine]. For example, the Malaysian Boeing was shot down [in 2014] according to the same strategy. It cannot be excluded that the same methods may be used now," Markov warned. 

    Ultimately, the analyst stressed that it was difficult to predict exactly how all this will play out. "After all, organizing a provocation on the level of the downed Boeing is not easy," he noted. Nevertheless, amid a deteriorating political and socio-economic situation, and facing the prospect of being abandoned by their Western sponsors, Moscow should be prepared for any provocations that the Maidan-installed authorities in Kiev throw at them.

    Related:

    Why Ukraine 'Beefs Up' Its Military Presence Near Russian Borders
    Saber-Rattling: Ukraine Building Up Military Presence Near Crimea
    On the Sidelines: Aid-Deprived Ukraine is 'Turning Into an EU Neo-Сolony'
    End of Free Ride? US Mulling Almost 70% Cut to Ukraine Financial Aid in 2018
    US 'Isn't Abandoning Its Ukrainian Project – They're Just Trying to Save a Buck'
    Kiev Concerned by Reports US Might Slash Financial Aid
    Ukraine National Bank: We Never Promised to Protect International Investors
    Poroshenko Loses It, Says Ukraine Last Bastion Against Russian Attack on Europe
    Tags:
    expert analysis, financial aid, aid, aid money, provocation, elites, USAID, Ukrainian army, Ukraine, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok