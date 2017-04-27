Abe 'Would Like to Discuss Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Problem' With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he would like to discuss the problem of a Russia-Japan peace treaty at today's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Today I would like to discuss various issues… [talk] about bilateral relations, including the problem of concluding a peace treaty, as well as ensuring security and the regional situation," Abe said at the meeting in the narrow format.

Moscow and Tokyo never signed a permanent peace treaty after the World War II due to Tokyo's claims to Russia's Southern Kurils, encompassing Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai.

Vladimir Putin noted progress in Russia's relations with Japan and called it "a good neighbor and a promising partner".

Russia and Japan managed to achieve good results via the countries’ foreign and defense ministries, relations are developing as they should, Abe said.

The Japanese leader reminded that the 2+2 format consultations between the countries took place in March.

"And thanks to this, we were able to achieve a good result via he foreign and defense ministries," he said.

According to Abe, the bilateral ties are "developing as they should" after his meeting with Putin in Japan’s Nagato.