MOSCOW (Sputnik)Japan is a promising partner of Russia, and there is progress in bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"Japan is our good neighbor and a very promising partner," Putin said.

"During our last our meeting and during the talks we agreed to boost our relations and our contacts, our joint work. We can already sum up certain results — there is progress," he said.

