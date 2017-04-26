US Mulls Putting North Korea Back on State Sponsor of Terrorism List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump administration is considering putting North Korea back on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, a senior White House official told reporters on Wednesday.
"That is one of the things we are considering," the official said. "We are looking at a broad range of options…across all elements of national power and multinational power in connection with North Korea."
The US State Department currently has Iran, Syria and Sudan o its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)