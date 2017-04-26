Register
00:16 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Barack Obama making his first public appearance after leaving office, April 2017

    Obama Tells Students to Change the Word, While Agreeing to $400k Wall St. Speech

    © REUTERS/ Kamil Krzaczynski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    On the same day that former President Barack Obama gave his first post-presidency speech, encouraging youth leadership to change the world, it was revealed that he has also agreed to speak at a Wall Street conference in September – for a whopping $400,000.

    While preaching his signature “hope and change” message at the University of Chicago, the former president spoke extensively about the need for public service.

    “The single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton,” Obama said, “and to take their own crack at changing the world.”

    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. gestures during a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Monday, Sept. 14, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    ‘Greed, Fraud, Dishonesty’: Bernie Sanders in Major Policy Speech on Wall Street
    Meanwhile, details were being worked out for him to be the keynote speaker at the Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s healthcare conference.

    Sources revealed to Fox Business that the former president has already signed the contract with the financial services firm to appear at their company event. His speaking fee will be nearly double what twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton charges for her Wall Street speeches.

    “Obama, a progressive Democrat, spoke frequently about Wall Street greed during his eight years as president, and now he’s accepting a speaking fee from the industry he singled out as the main culprit of the banking collapse,” Fox Business noted in their report.

    During his presidency, Obama often referred to the Wall Street set as “fat cats.” It looks like we may have found their newest feline friend.

    Related:

    Sanders: Goldman Sachs Lawyer Should Not Run Agency That Regulates Wall Street
    Congress Interfering With Efforts of Wall Street Regulators - Obama
    Obama Treasury Pick Faces Scrutiny Over Wall Street Past
    Clinton Foundation 'Illegal Slush Fund for Dictators' - Ex-Wall Street Executive
    'Trump or No Trump, Wall Street Will Continue Trying to Dictate US Policy'
    Tags:
    Wall Street, Cantor Fitzgerald LP, Democratic Party, University of Chicago, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok