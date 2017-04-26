Obama Tells Students to Change the Word, While Agreeing to $400k Wall St. Speech

While preaching his signature “hope and change” message at the University of Chicago, the former president spoke extensively about the need for public service.

“The single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can to prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton,” Obama said, “and to take their own crack at changing the world.”

Meanwhile, details were being worked out for him to be the keynote speaker at the Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s healthcare conference.

Sources revealed to Fox Business that the former president has already signed the contract with the financial services firm to appear at their company event. His speaking fee will be nearly double what twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton charges for her Wall Street speeches.

“Obama, a progressive Democrat, spoke frequently about Wall Street greed during his eight years as president, and now he’s accepting a speaking fee from the industry he singled out as the main culprit of the banking collapse,” Fox Business noted in their report.

During his presidency, Obama often referred to the Wall Street set as “fat cats.” It looks like we may have found their newest feline friend.