Register
17:43 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view shows damaged buildings at al-Kalasa district of Aleppo, Syria in Aleppo, Syria

    U-Turn: Trump Seems to Continue Obama Administration ‘Plan to Divide Syria'

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Politics
    Get short URL
    13675214

    US President Donald Trump's change of heart towards Syrian leader Bashar Assad indicates that the new US presidential administration seems to continue Barack Obama administration's plan of dividing Syria, Italian activist Patrizio Ricci told Sputnik.

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US 'Military and Political Escalation' Speeds Up Decline of Unipolar World Order
    Commenting on the reported chemical attack in Syrian Idlib, United States President Donald Trump called Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad an “animal.” Previously, the Pentagon launched a missile strike on an air base in Homs, in response to the Idlib incident. Washington and its allies have blamed the incident on Damascus.

    This marked a U-turn in Trump’s foreign policy, from the initial promises to focus on domestic policy and cooperate with Moscow in the fight against terrorism. 

    In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Patrizio Ricci, co-founder of the National Committee for Peace in Syria, shared his thoughts on the situation, suggesting that Trump continues the policy of the previous administration. 

    “If Trump’s real goal was to remove Assad from power, he would not escalate the situation with a missile attack. It looks like Trump continues the plan of the previous administration to divide Syria into zones of control,” Ricci said.

    In order to justify the missile strike, Trump reminded of the chemical attack in Ghouta in 2013 and said that then-President Barack Obama made a mistake not starting an intervention. 

    “However, we do not have evidence that the Syrian government was involved in those incidents. Moreover, several independent probes showed that Damascus was not responsible. Taking these facts into account, I guess that the US strike in Syria was aimed at gaining a political advantage in the current situation of uncertainty,” he said. 

    According to Ricci, Trump yielded to pressure from elites in Washington and the European Union. 

    “This pressure has weakened Trump as a politician. But what is more important is that step by step he has shaken his team, replacing those who once symbolized his approach with those symbolizing his initial rivals. It looks like Trump forgot what he said during his campaign and that his main goal now is to stand out in the international political arena, without any plan and with the use of force,” Ricci pointed out. 

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad
    © Photo: Press Service of the President of Syria
    US' Attempts to Topple Syrian Gov't Will Continue – Assad to Sputnik
    Further speaking, he also shared thoughts on the future of relations between Washington and Moscow. 

    “Trump said he would ease or remove sanctions against Russia and would cooperate against terrorism. He didn’t do that. But the core of the problem is that relations between the two countries fall victim to economic, military and geopolitical ambitions,” Ricci noted. 

    According to him, in the current context, the call for Assad’s removal from power is only a pretext. 

    "If Assad goes this would mean not only a completely different government in Syria, but Washington’s protectorate over Syria. This is a threat not only to Syria, but also for Russia and China, and even for North Korea. This problem would be global. I think that in a unipolar world there there would be more political pretexts for escalation and the use of military force," Ricci concluded. 

    Related:

    Trump: 'If Russia Didn't Back Assad the Animal, You Wouldn't Have Problem'
    US Missile Strike in Syria Marks 'U-Turn in Trump's Policy Towards Assad'
    If China Wants to Solve N Korean Problem, It Will - Trump
    Trump Administration Looking for Confrontation With Iran - Ex-CIA Chief of Staff
    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok