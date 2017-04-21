Russian Embassy in US Says Seleznev Arrest Unlawful, He Was Abducted

Russian citizen Roman Seleznev arrest was unlawful, Russian embassy in the United States has said, adding that Seleznev was practically abducted.

The embassy also announced that it would appeal the decision of the US district court to sentence Seleznev to 27 years in prison.

Roman Seleznev, 32, who is the son of Russian parliament member Valery Seleznev, was charged earlier with 38 counts of bank fraud, hacking into secured computer networks, possession of illegal hacking devices as well as aggravated identity theft.

He has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for cybertheft and pled guilty to credit card theft amounting to some $170 million in losses to businesses and individuals.