WH Not Commenting on Possible Appointment of Special Envoy to Putin Aide Surkov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, US media reported that Trump will likely appoint a new special envoy for direct communication with Surkov.

"I don’t have anything for you on that," Spicer told reporters on Friday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported the opening of the communications channel, and discussed it with Trump during their meeting at the White House in March, BuzzFeed News reported citing two European officials.

The envoy’s responsibilities will include consultations about the Ukrainian conflict, the report noted, adding that the appointment will not require a confirmation by the US Senate.

Under the previous administration of President Barack Obama, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland was the designated official to contact Surkov.