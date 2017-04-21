Trump Administration Looking for Confrontation With Iran - Ex-CIA Chief of Staff

© AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI US Complaints Over Implementation of Nuclear Deal With Iran Irrelevant - Moscow

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Recent rhetoric of US President Donald Trump’s administration seems to indicate that Washington is looking for a confrontation with Tehran, former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash said in an interview on Friday.

"It's clear this administration wants to be much tougher on Iran," Bash told MSNBC. "They seem to be looking for a confrontation on that front."

Bash referred to Trump's joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday, where the US president stated while Iran may formally be complying with the nuclear deal, "they are not living up to the spirit of the agreement."

Trump echoed US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said on Wednesday that the nuclear deal has failed.