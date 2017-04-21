China Ready to Promote Political Settlement in Hot Spots With Russia

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The minister was speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Kazakhstan.

© AP Photo/ Shao Jing/Xinhua China May Be Preparing Military Aircraft for Potential Conflict With North Korea

"We are ready, together with our Russian partners, to strengthen strategic cooperation, to make efforts to establish international stability, to regulate politically the situations in 'hot spots'," Wang said.

Wang also noted that Beijing had voted for Russia's proposal at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reported chemical weapons use in Idlib.

"At the same time, we also took into account the fact that we also defended the positions of peaceful settlement through dialogue in the UN Security Council regarding the North Korea missile launch," he said.

