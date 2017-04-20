Register
    Russia Ready to Discuss With US Whole Rage of Cybersecurity Issues

    Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow is ready to discuss the whole rage of cybersecurity issues with Washington and hopes for the positive US response to an offer on carrying out a dialogue on the issue.

    The US Senate Intelligence Committee approved a bill Thursday which facilitates the sharing of information about cybersecurity threats between private companies and US government intelligence agencies. Critics fear it’s “a surveillance bill by another name.”
    © Flickr/ fortytwenty
    US Federal Agencies Fail to Recruit, Retain Qualified Cybersecurity Staff
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to discuss the whole rage of cybersecurity issues with Washington and hopes for the positive US response to an offer on carrying out a dialogue on the issue, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Kommersant newspaper in interview published Wednesday.

    According to Ryabkov, the topic of security in the information space is complex and includes fighting "classical" cybercrimes such as bank cards fraud as well as infringement of intellectual property and the issues of "political hacking" recently raised by the United States.

    "[The political hacking topic] is not a taboo for us though it had been made extremely tense by the efforts of [former US President Barack] Obama team. We are ready to discuss with the Americans the whole range of these questions," Ryabkov said.

    He added that the Russian authorities had offered to carry out a dialogue on these issues to Obama's administration, however had not received any response.

    "We have now renewed this proposal, hope, that the feedback will be positive," Ryabkov noted.

    The Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of the involvement in computer hacking attacks waged against them. In January, the US intelligence issued a report alleging Russia of carrying out cyberattacks aimed at undermining the US presidential election in 2016. On March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a direct denial of the allegations. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's assertion that the US claims of Russian interference in the election were completely unfounded.

    Tags:
    cybersecurity, United States, Russia
