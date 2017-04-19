Mogherini: EU Intends to Boost Cooperation With China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Union seeks to strengthen cooperation with China, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Wednesday, adding that Beijing and Brussels had "a big responsibility" during "times of uncertainty."

"We are looking forward to intensifying our cooperation on a positive agenda, what the EU and China can do together for the benefit not only of our citizens, but also of the world," Mogherini said at a joint press conference with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi, as quoted by the ABC News broadcaster.

Speaking about Pyongyang, Mogherini stressed that the European Union intended to assist China in settling the issue and remained committed to the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing was highly concerned about the latest North Korean statements of nuclear missile test plans.

Tensions around North Korea's activities in both nuclear and missile spheres have escalated in recent months after Pyongyang's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council's resolutions.

As a response to potential use of nuclear weapons, the United States sent a naval group led by US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to the Korean Peninsula. US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea in light of its military activities. The North Korean top officials said the country was ready for nuclear attacks in case of possible US military aggression against Pyongyang.

The recent missile launch by Pyongyang reportedly took place early on Sunday, but the attempt apparently failed, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.