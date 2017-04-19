Italy's FM Underscores Importance of Strategic Partnership With Russia

ROME (Sputnik) — Italy should remember about its strategic ties with Russia, including in the sectors of anti-terrorism efforts and energy, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Wednesday.

"We cannot forget about a strategic partnership both in tackling terrorism and in the issues related to Russia's role as a reliable energy supplier," Alfano told reporters.

He added that Italy always adhered to a common EU position as for the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The EU introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

At the same time, neither the economic, nor political contacts have been cut between Russia and the western countries.

Even against the backdrop of cooling in relations, Russia and Italy have maintained ties in a number of sectors, such as cooperation between energy companies Gazprom and Eni.