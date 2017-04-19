Speaker Ryan, Norway’s Prime Minister Discuss NATO, Russia

© AP Photo/ Rob Griffith Norway Acquires 'Anti-Russian' US Patrol Aircraft, Keeps Mum About Price

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan led a delegation to Oslo on Tuesday where he discussed Russia and NATO’s military buildup with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, the speaker’s office said in a press release.

“The leaders [Ryan and Solberg] discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, including increased Russian military activity in the region and beyond,” the release stated.

Ryan and the delegation of lawmakers also told the Norwegians that the United States was committed to the NATO alliance.

“We believe that the NATO alliance is as important today as it ever has been, and that is something that we in the United States government and the Trump administration are in total agreement about,” Ryan said in the release.

Ryan and his delegation of Republican and Democratic members of the House met Solberg at the Prime Minister’s residence in the Norwegian capital at the beginning a four-nation visit focused on strengthening the transatlantic alliance, the release added.