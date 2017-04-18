© AFP 2017/ Mohammed EYAD FMs of Italy, Japan Agree on Need of Russian Involvement in Syria Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not support US missile strike against the Syrian airbase having taken into account the “Russian factor,” Muneo Suzuki, head of the New Party Daichi, known as Abe’s unofficial adviser on relations with Russia, told the Izvestia newspaper.

According to earlier media reports, Abe supported the US determination to put an end to using chemical weapons in Syria.

“Prime Minister Abe believes it is unacceptable to use chemical weapons and supported US determination to find solution of the problem. But I point out that Shinzo Abe, despite some media reports, did not express support for the US military action in Syria during the conversation with [US President] Donald Trump, he did not mention that at all – and so, as I told Mr. [Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor] Morgulov, has taken into account the Russian factor,” Suzuki said.

On April 6, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. Trump said the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in the province of Idlib. The Syrian government denied using chemical weapons and regards the US missile strike as violation of the international law.