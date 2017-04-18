Register
01:22 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he hosts a CEO town hall on the American business climate at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2017

    Trump’s Approval Rating Creeps Up, But Twitter Celebration May Be Premature

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 76 0 0

    According to one poll, Donald Trump’s approval rating has reached 50 percent, as the US president nears his 100th day in office.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, US, March 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Majority of US Citizens Think Trump No Longer Lives Up to Promises - Poll
    It's official, at least as far as the Rasmussen poll is concerned: the American nation has split exactly in half.

    Rasmussen Reports' numbers show that Trump's approval rating has climbed up to 50 percent. Another poll, by Gallup, reflects that 45 percent of respondents believe Trump has lived up to his campaign promises.

    But this middle-of-the-road status creates room for number manipulations of all kinds. For example, according to some reports, Trump currently suffers from the lowest approval rating of any of his predecessors in the Oval Office for the same term of nearly 100 days. But looking at Trump's ratings in detail, in comparison to those of his predecessors, a somewhat different story emerges. According to data provided by The American Presidency Project, the times when the US president enjoyed overwhelming approval are long gone. John F. Kennedy, who assumed the presidency in 1961, and his predecessor Dwight Eisenhower (1953-61), were the last to enjoy support above 70% in their first 100 days (83% and 73%, respectively).

    Since then, a mild approval of 55 to 65 percent has become the norm, with Bill Clinton hitting the lowest margin of 55 percent after his first 100 days. In fact, Clinton, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter all saw a 3-percent drop in their inaugural approval ratings 100 days in.

    Considering Trump's initial approval was only 45 percent — he's been the only US President elected in the last 60 years to have a rating below the 50 percent threshold on inauguration day — if he manages to meet his 100-day mark with a rating of 50 percent, Trump will have all rights to pat himself on the back for staying in line with both Bushes and Dwight Eisenhower, with their 5-percent gain, and even outrunning Richard Nixon, who only managed to win 3 percent of voters' hearts and minds in his first 100 days.

    Trump was eager to retweet Rasmussen's poll figures on Monday.

    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Over 80% of Russians Regard Russia-US Relations as Negative - Poll
    ​He still has a long way to go to outrun Ronald Reagan, with his huge approval gain of 17 percent — from 51 to 68 percent approval — in his first 100 days.

    In 1981, the New York Times published a lengthy review of the Gipper's first 100 days, calling him a "president determined to change the tides of history," and asking whether he had the strength to carry out the changes he ran upon.

    Clearly, Trump is in a different position today, and has a host of internal political issues on his plate. But the same question, of whether he has what he takes to make good on his campaign promises, remains very much the same.

    Related:

    Trump Congratulates Erdogan on Outcome of Turkey's Referendum - Reports
    Trump Mocked Online for Screwing Up National Anthem at Easter Egg Roll (VIDEO)
    Trump Not to Tolerate Threats to Allies, Partners From North Korea - State Dept.
    Trump Spicing Up US-Chinese Relations, Threatening to Upset EU's Plans
    Tags:
    approval rating, poll, rating, Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok