17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
    Turkish flag

    Turkish Diaspora Backs Shift to Presidential System in Crucial Vote

    Turkey Votes for Presidential System of Government in National Referendum (34)
    The Turkish diaspora abroad proved to be significantly more in favor of a presidential republic and more powers for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan than voters at home in Sunday's constitutional referendum.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turks approved government-backed constitutional changes to shift to a presidential system, and thus broaden presidential powers, during Sunday's referendum, with the results showing 51.41 percent support with all ballots counted, according to Anadolu news agency data. The reforms had already cleared the Turkish parliament and were signed by Erdogan. The outcome will be declared within 12 days while any appeals are dealt with. The opposition has claimed violations in voting conduct and slammed the election committee for declaring stampless ballots valid.

    The home vote showed 51.18 percent support for reforms while 48.82 percent opposed a presidential republic. Turkey's central provinces showed the biggest level of support, while the European part of Turkey, as well as the Aegean Sea coast and the Kurdish-dominated areas showed the lowest support for the changes. Support was much higher at 59.09 percent abroad, with 40.91 percent of the Turkish diaspora voting against.

    German Turks Say 'Yes'

    The outcome of the narrow vote was in part determined by the mood of Turkish nationals in Europe, mainly in Germany, which is home to the largest Turkish diaspora.

    Constitutional referendum in Turkey
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Kurds, Turks Clash in Northwest France After Constitution Referendum in Turkey
    Over 63 percent of Turkish voters in Germany, or over 412,000 people, backed a presidential system on Sunday. Almost 34 percent, or over 241,000 people, voted against.

    The picture was largely similar in France, with 64.85 percent, or over 91,000 people, casting a "yes" vote and 35.15 percent opposing the changes.

    The highest level of support was seen among Turks in Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands, with some 75, 73 and 71 percent being in favor of reforms respectively.

    Over 60 percent cast a "yes" vote in Denmark, while Turks in Norway were less loyal to the government with 57.2 percent saying "yes." The Bosnian diaspora supported the changes with a margin of some 62 to 38 percent.

    Turks living in Macedonia, Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan also offered majority support to the reforms. Turkish nationals living in Lebanon showed some of the highest support, with over 1,000 voting "yes" and less than 70 people voting "no."

    Russian, UK, US Turks Say 'No'

    Other members of the Turkish diaspora were much less enthusiastic about granting Erdogan powers that include appointing top judges, declaring a state of emergency, dismissing the parliament, remaining party leader while in power and serving extra terms.

    People protest against the results of the referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Turkey's Vote: 'No One Happy With Results of the Referendum, Even Erdogan'
    The United Kingdom is home to tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and these opposed the changes by some 80 to 20 percent. Almost 53 percent of Turks in Sweden, another top diaspora hotspot, shared this view.

    In Spain, just over 13 percent approved vesting extra powers in the president with the figure at almost 38 percent in Italy. Less than 1,000 Turkish nationals voted in Greece despite proximity between the two countries, with less than 23 percent of these backing Erdogan's reforms. In Russia, almost 2,400 Turks voted against, or almost 74 percent of the local electorate.

    Enthusiasm was also low across the Atlantic. Just around 16 percent, or some 5,300, Turks voted "yes" in the United States with the figure under 28 percent in Canada. The split was closer to the middle at around 42 to 58 percent in Australia.

    Controversy

    Erdogan's bid to rally the support of some 5 million Turks living in Europe, many of these retaining Turkish citizenship, has largely paid off. With a total margin of 1,379,934, the "yes" side benefited from over 800,000 votes from abroad and a net margin of 255,843 among the global diaspora.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Erdogan: 'Europe Will Answer for Their Treatment of Turks Following Referendum'
    The drive to engage the diaspora has, however, stoked tensions with the European Union. EU-Turkish relations became increasingly bitter after several pro-referendum rallies held by Turkish officials were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

    This came after EU officials repeatedly expressed concern over the state of human rights in Turkey when thousands of people, including journalists, armed forces members, teachers, judges and activists were arrested in the wake of last year's failed coup against Erdogan. European officials have also stated their concern with the referendum outcome and the use to which Erdogan's new powers will be put.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States, Russia, Germany, Turkey
