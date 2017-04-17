Reality Refutes McMaster's Words on China Abandoning Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — McMaster told ABC News last week that he thinks "President Xi was courageous in distancing himself from the Russians, isolating really the Russians and the Bolivians."

"The fact that representatives of the highest Chinese leadership visit Moscow weekly, and are holding talks here, including meeting with President [Vladimir] Putin… all these meetings also have an independent significance… Taking into account such an intensive schedule of exchanges and visits, it can be probably confidently said that such an analysis does not quite reflect the reality," Peskov told reporters.

Last June, Putin hailed partnership between Moscow and Beijing and described Xi Jinping as a very good friend and a reliable partner. Russia-China ties started developing more intensively after the West had imposed sanctions on Russia on the pretext of the Donbass war and Crimea's choice to re-join its historic motherland.