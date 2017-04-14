India Denies Change in Tibet Policy Despite Chinese Ire

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Tibetan spiritual leader had visited Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which is claimed by China as its territory. The steadfastness with which India had not called off the visit despite China protesting it strongly, by even claiming it would hit ties, had occasioned many experts to believe that India may just change its stance of Tibet.

"Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in Government of India's policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Friday.

"Similarly, our approach to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question remains unchanged," Baglay said.

India had officially recognized the Tibet Autonomous Region as part of China in 2003 during then Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's visit to Beijing.