Register
07:53 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017

    Tillerson Failed to Defuse Dangerous US-Russia Tensions in Moscow Visit

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    124730

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson failed to ameliorate dangerous tensions between Russia and the United States during his visit to Moscow, US analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Relations between the United States and Russia remain at historically bad and dangerous levels and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson failed on his trip to Moscow this week to improve them.

    "The warmongering against Russia continues over here by elements of the Trump administration and the mainstream media: I have not seen it this bad in my political lifetime," University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle said on Thursday.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    'Brilliant Negotiator': How Rex Tillerson Compares to John Kerry
    Tillerson had failed to defuse Russian concerns over US President Donald Trump’s unilateral cruise missile bombardment of a Syrian military airfield a week ago, Boyle observed.

    "The entire situation is volatile right now… The situation is still extremely dangerous. Anything could go wrong. So far it does not appear that Tillerson’s trip did enough to ameliorate the situation," he warned.

    Trump’s attack on April 6 was clearly a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter as well as the War Powers Clause of the United States Constitution, Boyle pointed out.

    It remained "very hard to assess what went on over in Moscow: Like reading tea leaves. The jihadi terrorists could easily stage another bogus chemical weapons attack [in Syria]," he warned.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    The Outcome of Tillerson's Highly-Anticipated Visit to Moscow
    Anti-Russian prejudice remained strong in the US government and media, Boyle cautioned.

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s "invective against Russia at the Security Council is deplorable. The list can go on," he said.

    Boyle recommended that President Donald Trump needed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as possible to reset the entire tone of US-Russian relations.

    "What is called for is a summit meeting between Putin and Trump to try to calm the situation down," he concluded.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Tillerson’s Visit to Moscow Attempt to Boost Mutual Trust, Russian Lawmaker Says
    University of Rhode Island Professor of Peace Studies and Non-Violence Nicolai Petro agreed with Boyle's assessment, but warned that in the current political climate such a summit was extremely unlikely.

    "I would not hold my breath," he said.

    Petro said the outcome of Tillerson’s talks in Moscow with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was better than many had expected, but only because expectations for them had been set so low.

    "You could say so, although since the tensions themselves have been manufactured, this sets the bar very low indeed," he said.

    Russia and the United States remained far apart on the future they saw for Syria, Petro observed.

    "The US approach seems to be the same as in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya — prop up ‘good guys’ for a while then declare victory and go home. The Russian approach is that such efforts to manipulate local politics always backfire and encourage… terrorism. A meeting of the minds is unlikely," he stated.

    Petro also expressed the hope that the new diplomatic procedures set up during Tillerson’s visit could help create a more positive dynamic between the two governments.

    Related:

    US State Secretary Tillerson to Meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Wednesday
    Moscow on Tillerson's Remarks: Traveling to Russia With Ultimatums is 'Useless'
    Rex Tillerson in Moscow as Pentagon Blows Up US-Russia Relations
    Tags:
    meeting, Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      Hardly a surprise when the meeting (traditionally one might add) was preceded with insults ultimatums and threats followed by nothing and surely more insults ultimatums and threats once Tillerson is back in Washington.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok