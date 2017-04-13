US Senator Bernie Sanders Predicts Trump Will Be a One-Term President

Sanders, who was named the most popular senator earlier this week in a poll by the Morning Consult, stated that Trump is the “least popular president in the history of polling.”
"In terms of the first three months in office, Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling," Sanders told The Associated Press. "I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he's going to be re-elected. Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018."
"The momentum right now is with the progressive movement in this country," Sanders said. "And I think the Republicans are on the defensive and will be on the defensive increasingly."
Sanders, who came out on top of the list of popular senators, still suffered a 12% drop in his own favorability since September.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I would have agreed 2 days ago, but not now. The Democrats have behaved criminally and shamefully. They are trying to turn people against Trump because the Rice and Obama spy scandals aren't going away. The fact that Trump is ignoring the Clinton crimes shows how much they have on Obama because Clinton is an easy case to make. If someone gets indicted, and I think that will happen, then the globalist media will have to report it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018."
jas
The GOP will pass a decent healthcare bill and will then reduce taxes and then use the money saved for the wall and other infrastructure projects. Trump is doing great for the first 100 days. This time, Trump isn't putting a rush on the healthcare bill and a more normal process is occurring.
jas
--
Says the Marxist who HATES conservatives. blah,blah, blah