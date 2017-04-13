Register
    Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders

    US Senator Bernie Sanders Predicts Trump Will Be a One-Term President

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    27302

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is predicting that President Donald Trump will only be in office for one term.

    Sanders, who was named the most popular senator earlier this week in a poll by the Morning Consult, stated that Trump is the “least popular president in the history of polling.”

    "In terms of the first three months in office, Donald Trump is the least popular president in the history of polling," Sanders told The Associated Press. "I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he's going to be re-elected. Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018."

    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. gestures during a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., Monday, Sept. 14, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Steve Helber
    Sanders: Goldman Sachs Lawyer Should Not Run Agency That Regulates Wall Street
    Sanders, who WikiLeaks revealed the Democratic Party had colluded against during their primaries, also claims that there is a “more progressive” movement underway in the party that shunned him. He is beginning a cross country trip with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez next week to attempt to re-energize people for 2018.

    "The momentum right now is with the progressive movement in this country," Sanders said. "And I think the Republicans are on the defensive and will be on the defensive increasingly."

    Sanders, who came out on top of the list of popular senators, still suffered a 12% drop in his own favorability since September.

      jas
      I would have agreed 2 days ago, but not now. The Democrats have behaved criminally and shamefully. They are trying to turn people against Trump because the Rice and Obama spy scandals aren't going away. The fact that Trump is ignoring the Clinton crimes shows how much they have on Obama because Clinton is an easy case to make. If someone gets indicted, and I think that will happen, then the globalist media will have to report it.

      The GOP will pass a decent healthcare bill and will then reduce taxes and then use the money saved for the wall and other infrastructure projects. Trump is doing great for the first 100 days. This time, Trump isn't putting a rush on the healthcare bill and a more normal process is occurring.
      jas
      Nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018."
      --
      Says the Marxist who HATES conservatives. blah,blah, blah
