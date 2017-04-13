Independent Commission to Probe Reports of Coalition Attack on Deir ez-Zor - UN

GENEVA (Sputnik) – The Syrian news agency SANA reported that a coalition strike on Wednesday had hit toxic chemicals compiled by Daesh (banned in numerous countries) near Deir ez-Zor, killing hundreds of people.

"The CoI is looking into reports about this particular incident … The CoI's mandate is to investigate violations of human rights and international humanitarian law occurring in the Syrian armed conflict, regardless of the perpetrator. Moreover, the CoI investigates all situations where attacks by any party to the conflict have led to the death and injuries of civilians," spokesman Rolando Gomez said when asked whether this incident would be investigated.

© AP Photo/ Bilal Hussein US Coalition Denies Reports Airstrike Hit Chemical Weapons Near Deir ez-Zor

According to the Syrian General Staff, the US-led coalition's strike killed several hundred people, including civilians. Hundreds were poisoned as a result of the strike on Daesh's headquarters and depot with chemical weapons.

In a Syrian army command communique obtained by Sputnik, the military said US-led coalition planes struck a warehouse where Daesh fighters were present.

The news comes as Washington and its allies are blaming the Syrian government for a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian Idlib province on April 4.

Syrian opposition claimed on April 4 forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

The Russian Defense Ministry said next day that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.