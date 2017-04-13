French Presidential Candidate Knows How to Stop Migration to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The spokesperson continued to say that the right-wing candidate has criticized the current French government and Brussels for their "destructive ultra-liberalism" that caused a massive influx of immigrants.

"The demographic explosion of the African continent makes it necessary to solve issues on the spot in order to prevent Europe from being flooded with migrants. One should offer real perspectives of development on the ground to the Africans people, whom one cannot blame for wanting to improve their lives," Eric Anceau said.

According to the spokesman, right-wing Dupont-Aignan, enjoying support of some 3 percent of French voters according to recent polls, is the only presidential candidate who thoroughly studied the development issue and devoted an entire chapter of his campaign program to the problems of the African continent.

"His plan is based on pragmatism, on the development of the Great Green Wall of Sahel [Africa's anti-desertification program], the electrification of the continent and on the South-South cooperation, facilitated by France and Europe," Anceau said.

The European Union has experienced a massive migration flow over recent years. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), despite the significant drop in migrant arrivals, nearly 32,000 have crossed the Mediterranean Sea to reach European states since the start of this year. This figure is comparatively lower than the more than 170,000 migrant arrivals recorded by IOM during the first 97 days of 2016.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place on April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.