01:28 GMT +313 April 2017
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017

    Tillerson’s Visit to Moscow Attempt to Boost Mutual Trust, Russian Lawmaker Says

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Russian lawmaker Alexei Pushkov said Wednesday that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow marked an attempted to restore mutual trust between Russia and America amid recent spike in tensions cause by Washington's attack on a Syrian airbase.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tillerson’s visit to Moscow is an attempt to start the trust building process in Russia-US relations, Russian lawmaker Alexei Pushkov said.

    ​"The result of the talks in Moscow: this is not a breakthrough, but a transition to the dialogue and an attempt to strengthen mutual trust after serious upsurge of tensions," Pushkov posted in his Twitter account following the talks between Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump: US 'Not Getting Along With Russia At All'
    Pushkov stressed that resumption of Russian-US talks on strategic arms control opened a new dimension in the dialogue between the states, noting that communicating on the issue was frozen during the presidency of Barack Obama.

    Earlier in the day, Lavrov told reporters that he agreed with Tillerson to overcome a pause in the negotiations on the issue of arms control.

    On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emerged from a closed-door summit in the Kremlin to discuss their two-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin. While the two sides agreed that they "understand each other better," Moscow and Washington have distinctly different perspectives on what should take place in Syria, specifically as it pertains to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's claims to power.

    Tillerson: Evidence to Charge Assad With War Crimes May Be Collected Over Time
    Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With US State Secretary Tillerson
    Putin Meets With US State Secretary Tillerson, Russian FM Lavrov in Kremlin
    Sergei Lavrov, Rex Tillerson, Russia, United States
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      Russian political elite have their children in top western universities and properties in London and seek appeasement with US and the west. They are still looking to make concessions whilst the US and its lackeys tighten the noose around Russia.
      Jerusalem
      Is Mr Pushkov blind, incredibly stupid, a foreign spy or all of the above? I am perplexed as to how these top Russian politicians and diplomatic staff interpret the massing of hostile NATO troops and armaments on their border, destruction of Russia's historical allies and buffer zones, sanctions and using Saudi to sell oil as low as $20 a barrel as seeking improved relations. This is a mental sickness, an inferiority complex if you will.
