Russia, US Back Strict Implementation of UNSC Decisions on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov said that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was discussed at the talks and causes serious concerns.

"Russia and the United States stand for strict observance of the UNSC resolutions which were adopted on this subject. Today we talked about how to find ways to get out of the spiral of confrontation and to move to creating conditions for the negotiation process, in order to resolve the problem of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through political and diplomatic efforts," Lavrov said at a briefing after holding talks with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated ever since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, one of the latest being a launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan conducted March 6. The launches are considered to be in violation with the corresponding resolution adopted by the United Nations. In addition, North Korea reportedly launched on April 5 a ballistic missile from Sinpho, in the South Hamgyong province.

