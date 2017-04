BEIJING (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump and Xi held a phone conversation.

"I was very pleased to accept President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago, and to hold a meeting with him. This meeting was very successful. Maintaining close contacts between the two leaders is very important. I hope to make a state visit to China," Trump was quoted as saying by CCTV.

Xi and Trump held a meeting on April 6-7 at US leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in the state of Florida.