Jeremy Corbyn Urges Putin, Trump to Find Common Ground on Syrian Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump should engage with each other for the sake of the Syrian peace process, UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Tuesday.

"Putin and Trump have got to get together. They are the superpowers of the world. Vladimir Putin can be forced into all sorts of directions if sufficient political and other pressure is put on him," Corbyn told reporters, as quoted by The Gurardian newspaper, answering the respective question.

The Labour leader also called on the G7 countries to engage with Russia and other countries neighboring Syria in order to revive the Geneva process.

On Friday, Corbyn called for initiating Geneva peace talks over the recent attacks and urged the UK government to "throw its weight behind peace negotiations and a comprehensive political settlement."

The fifth round of the UN-mediated Geneva negotiations on Syrian reconciliation concluded on March 31, with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stating that, while there was no breakthrough, the sides continued moving forward on discussing the key issues.

