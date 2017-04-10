Register
23:25 GMT +310 April 2017
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Russia Unlikely to Counter New US Missile Strikes in Syria - Senior Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Russia has no intentions to use its Aerospace Forces against US missiles if Washington decides to carry out new strikes in Syria as it could lead to a large-scale war, a senior Russian lawmaker said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US administration said earlier in the day it may undertake further military activities against Syrian government forces if Damascus carries out another chemical attack on civilians.

    "We cannot be dragged into a military confrontation as it could lead to a large-scale war," First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Jabarov told reporters.

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Daesh to Gain Strength in Syria if US-Russia Fail to Cooperate
    Jabarov stressed that Washington should instead "put aside ambitions and stop acting on emotion" while tackling the Syrian issue.

    On Thursday, the United States fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Ash Sha’irat airbase near the city of Homs in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack against Syrian civilians in Idlib province on April 4.

    Vladimir Jabarov, Russia, Syria, United States
      avatar
      Equation group
      Finally the masks fall off: Russia has abandoned Syria. Russia has just been grandstanding their S300/S400 for PR. The USA called Russia's bluff and Lavrov is now caught with his pants down. Russia truly betrayed Syria because the truth is Russia never intended to deliver high tech weapons to Syria because of its relationship with Israel. Syria has been valiantly fighting alone a full blown world war imposed on it. It truly shows how low the world's morality has fallen when Russia would backstab a supposed ally like Syria. Who would want to have Russia as ally in the future??
    • Reply
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Very simple folks. Stop manufacturing, stock piling and using chemical weapons. Russia now understands this and will not support anyone that uses them.
    • Reply
      avatar
      reference
      "Russia Unlikely to Counter New US Missile Strikes in Syria".... Russia is pussy coward, that is why. If Russians retaliate first time when Turkey shoot down Russian plane and killed pilot, we would have different story to day, not to mention Israeli bombing of Syria at will. You Russians are laughing stock even in small Croatia. If you continue like this in few years time Russia will look like former Yugoslavia, split in as many pieces as there are republics and with few US military bases in Siberia. Remember this words.


      We do not have for nothing an old saying here in Croatia...."God help anyone who Russians defend and Greeks feed"
    • Reply
      2007harleydavidsonsgin reply toEquation group(Show commentHide comment)
      Equation group, Russia new Syria has chemical weapons and were wise to resently have destroy their own Russian chemical stock piles. Likewise wise not to arm Syria a loose cannon.
