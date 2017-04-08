US Refuses to Recognize Results of Upcoming South Ossetia Elections

© RIA Novosti. Mihail Mokrushin Russian UN Envoy Says Georgia May Wreck Geneva Talks on South Ossetia, Abkhazia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States refuses to recognize the results of elections that have yet to occur in South Ossetia because they are allegedly illegitimate, the Department of State said in a press release.

“We also condemn and do not recognize the results of the illegitimate elections conducted in Abkahzia on March 12 and March 26 or the election planned for April 9 in South Ossetia,” the release stated on Friday.

The United States sticks to its “clear and consistent” position that Abkhazia and South Ossetia are integral parts of Georgia, the release stated.

Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia, as well as of Abkhazia, following a five-day war that broke out due to Georgia's military operation against the breakaway republics in 2008.