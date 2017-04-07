Erdogan Welcomes US Missile Strikes on Syrian Airbase, Says it's Not Enough

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.
"We welcome this operation. I have been following it since four o'clock in the morning. But we do not think this is sufficient, I wish that this step by the United States was only the beginning. We will now always protect Syrian civilians. We use all our capabilities to protect the oppressed," Erdogan said at a rally broadcast by the NTV television channel.
On Thursday after reports US President Donald Trump is considering military action against Damascus over the Idlib chemical attack, Erdogan said Turkey will support Washington if it launches a military operation.
