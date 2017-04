© REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Turkey Calls For Establishing No-Fly Zone in Syria Following US Missile Strikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

"I think it’s going to stop here in terms of the military action," he said when asked whether he expected more missile strikes from the United States.

"I think it will push them [Astana, Geneva processes] forward with more seriousness, because the regime would think twice. Because this [US missile strike] is the response, to the regime’s violation of the law and disrespectful attitude towards the Geneva communique and 2254 [resolution]," Aridi added.