Russia Suspends Memorandum With US on Flight Safety in Syria - Foreign Ministry

"Russia suspends the memorandum on the prevention of incidents and ensuring air safety during operations in Syria reached with the US," the ministry said in a statement.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.
The US spent $96 million to kill 6 Syrians. They better lift the debt ceiling again.

Indeed that is quite expensive... These missile will be replenished this is what the war industry CEO wanted, probably to buy new car and boat for vacation to come as well as some bakshish to maintain their political influence.

Wonder which side of the fence Sputnik will be today .... Blocking out all Anti Murican Comments ... or allowing People to vent their Anger of Murican Actions ??

Russia should never have entertained this memorandum to begin with and just simply closed Syrian airspace. Maybe too late to do that now.

Does not matter ... Muricans can forget any co - operation ever again with any NON Murican county

The Russians should issue another memorandum now to their anti-aircraft batteries that NATO and 'Coalition' aircraft are to be shot down. Russia has been too soft on the Beltway and gets the shaft every time they trust them.

can not wait for first usa warplanes falling out of the sky

they do that already ... but understand the sentiment
