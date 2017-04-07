Register
07:27 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.

    US Had No Contact with Moscow Prior or After US Attack on Syrian Airfield

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Politics
    Get short URL
    82066412

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the United States did not communicate with Russia either before or after it conducted a missile strike in Syria.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    US Strike on Syrian Targets Caused 'Losses,' Military Source Says
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States did not communicate with Russia either before or after it conducted a missile strike in Syria, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

    "There were no discussions or prior contacts, nor had there been any since the attack with Moscow," Tillerson said on Thursday.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

    A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik right after the attack that the United States had given an advanced warning to Russia about the missile strike and that the warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel.

    Related:

    Trump Violates Constitution by Ordering Syria Strike Without Asking Congress
    US Took 'Extraordinary Measures' to Avoid Civilian Casualties in Syria Strikes
    US Launches Tomahawk Cruise Missiles at Airbase in Syria
    Tags:
    missile attacks, Rex Tillerson, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      Someone is lying.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      "There were no discussions or prior contacts, nor had there been any since the attack with Moscow," Tillerson said on Thursday.
      --
      And that should worry you, war criminal Tillerson.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      Rex Tillerson is a an incompetent failure as a diplomat. He threatens North Korea, next Russia over Syria, he hung up the phone on Lavrov, and he failed to contact Russia over the airstrikes. He is a reckless danger to the world.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Dushman Kush
      When will we see photos of the damage caused by U.S. missiles?
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump nowin reply toFeEisi(Show commentHide comment)
      FeEisi, I think he is doing what neocon Trump wants.
    • Reply
      Peace
      Russia should attack and sink the to ship ho fired the cruisemisile. Its time to stand up Putin and defend your allied
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok