US Had No Contact with Moscow Prior or After US Attack on Syrian Airfield

© AFP 2017/ STR US Strike on Syrian Targets Caused 'Losses,' Military Source Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States did not communicate with Russia either before or after it conducted a missile strike in Syria, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

"There were no discussions or prior contacts, nor had there been any since the attack with Moscow," Tillerson said on Thursday.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik right after the attack that the United States had given an advanced warning to Russia about the missile strike and that the warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel.