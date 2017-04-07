US Had No Contact with Moscow Prior or After US Attack on Syrian Airfield

"There were no discussions or prior contacts, nor had there been any since the attack with Moscow," Tillerson said on Thursday.
On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.
A Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik right after the attack that the United States had given an advanced warning to Russia about the missile strike and that the warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel.
Someone is lying.

"There were no discussions or prior contacts, nor had there been any since the attack with Moscow," Tillerson said on Thursday.

Rex Tillerson is a an incompetent failure as a diplomat. He threatens North Korea, next Russia over Syria, he hung up the phone on Lavrov, and he failed to contact Russia over the airstrikes. He is a reckless danger to the world.

When will we see photos of the damage caused by U.S. missiles?

FeEisi, I think he is doing what neocon Trump wants.

Russia should attack and sink the to ship ho fired the cruisemisile. Its time to stand up Putin and defend your allied
impeach trump now
And that should worry you, war criminal Tillerson.
impeach trump now
