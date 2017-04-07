Register
05:56 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Tomahawk cruise missile launches from the bow of the US Navy cruiser USS Philippine Sea at targets throughout Yugoslavia and Kosovo, 24 March, 1999.

    Pentagon Says Avoided Hitting Russian Forces During Missile Strike on Syria

    © AFP 2017/ US NAVY/Renso AMARIZ
    Politics
    Get short URL
    132412528

    Pentagon informed several countries of planned targeted missile strikes in Syria, including Russia.

    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    US Strike on Syrian Targets Caused 'Losses,' Military Source Says
    The United States gave an advanced warning to Russia about the Thursday evening strikes on a Syrian airfield, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

    The warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel, the spokesperson confirmed, without giving any details of the missile attack.

    Pentagon also said that United States did not target the sections of the airbase where Russian forces were believed to be present.

    Also, US Minister of Defense Rex Tillerson claimed that Russia had failed to carry out 2013 agreement to secure Syrian chemical weapons, saying that Moscow was either complicit or incompetent. "We sought no approval from Moscow," Tillerson said.

    Earlier US President Donald trump authorized the launch of dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat 38 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs, claiming it was in "vital national security interest" of the United States.

    Related:

    Real Russia-US Cooperation on Syrian Issue is Being Established - Putin
    Russia, US Confirm Absence of Major Incidents in Syrian Skies
    Russia Wants Increased US Role in Syrian Reconciliation - Deputy FM
    Russia’s Counter-Daesh Actions in Syria ‘Helpful’ to US Operations - CENTCOM
    US to Discuss Russia-Turkey Ceasefire Deal on Syria in Ankara Visit
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      Psycho, anti-Christian killing machine.
    • Reply
      avatar
      impeach trump now
      I am very angry, but I really do believe the Trump presidency failed tonight. Trump Republicans will have a very tough 2018 if my wish comes true. I am beginning to clam down. But this was the one promise Trump really needed to keep, to not a neocon or act in a way to please neocons. Trump talks about Graham and MCCain trying to start WWIII, but Trump did EXACTLY what they wanted. SO what does they say about Trump and WWIII? It took a lot, but I don't think I will ever have much good to say about Trump. DJIT DJ IDIOT Trump
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      Islam / Muslims have been killing each other for centuries in the Middle East. If Islam was a religion of peace, we wouldn't be in this situation. Muslims can not live with their neighbour or love thy neighbour, jews, christians etc. Muslims are totally deluded by their religion. If Islam was so great the Middle East should be a thriving place of success and happiness, not a hell shit hole, where tribes kill each other and muslims run away from.
      Russia, Israel the USA, UK will work together, the West is not going pandering to Islam anymore.
    • Reply
      avatar
      rmpblue
      That's how accurate the US missiles are. They do NOT land in disgrace in Iran or other places. They target within yards and do so with absolute certainty.

      Of course this is but a small picture of the possible coming of the next generation of educating Putin and Russia. But we have the years for Russia to catch up and repeat . . . After all there is Putin's next staged run next year!

      Russia had no option to stop the US! PERIOD! And NEVER will! *kiss*
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok