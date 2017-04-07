Pentagon Says Avoided Hitting Russian Forces During Missile Strike on Syria

© AFP 2017/ STR US Strike on Syrian Targets Caused 'Losses,' Military Source Says

The United States gave an advanced warning to Russia about the Thursday evening strikes on a Syrian airfield, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik.

The warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel, the spokesperson confirmed, without giving any details of the missile attack.

Pentagon also said that United States did not target the sections of the airbase where Russian forces were believed to be present.

Also, US Minister of Defense Rex Tillerson claimed that Russia had failed to carry out 2013 agreement to secure Syrian chemical weapons, saying that Moscow was either complicit or incompetent. "We sought no approval from Moscow," Tillerson said.

Earlier US President Donald trump authorized the launch of dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat 38 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs, claiming it was in "vital national security interest" of the United States.