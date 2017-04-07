Pentagon Says Avoided Hitting Russian Forces During Missile Strike on Syria

The warning was communicated through the existing deconfliction channel, the spokesperson confirmed, without giving any details of the missile attack.
Pentagon also said that United States did not target the sections of the airbase where Russian forces were believed to be present.
Also, US Minister of Defense Rex Tillerson claimed that Russia had failed to carry out 2013 agreement to secure Syrian chemical weapons, saying that Moscow was either complicit or incompetent. "We sought no approval from Moscow," Tillerson said.
Earlier US President Donald trump authorized the launch of dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat 38 kilometers southeast of the city of Homs, claiming it was in "vital national security interest" of the United States.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Psycho, anti-Christian killing machine. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I am very angry, but I really do believe the Trump presidency failed tonight. Trump Republicans will have a very tough 2018 if my wish comes true. I am beginning to clam down. But this was the one promise Trump really needed to keep, to not a neocon or act in a way to please neocons. Trump talks about Graham and MCCain trying to start WWIII, but Trump did EXACTLY what they wanted. SO what does they say about Trump and WWIII? It took a lot, but I don't think I will ever have much good to say about Trump. DJIT DJ IDIOT Trump Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete Islam / Muslims have been killing each other for centuries in the Middle East. If Islam was a religion of peace, we wouldn't be in this situation. Muslims can not live with their neighbour or love thy neighbour, jews, christians etc. Muslims are totally deluded by their religion. If Islam was so great the Middle East should be a thriving place of success and happiness, not a hell shit hole, where tribes kill each other and muslims run away from. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That's how accurate the US missiles are. They do NOT land in disgrace in Iran or other places. They target within yards and do so with absolute certainty.
impeach trump now
Russia, Israel the USA, UK will work together, the West is not going pandering to Islam anymore.
Of course this is but a small picture of the possible coming of the next generation of educating Putin and Russia. But we have the years for Russia to catch up and repeat . . . After all there is Putin's next staged run next year!
Russia had no option to stop the US! PERIOD! And NEVER will! *kiss*