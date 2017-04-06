Russia Can Be Helpful to Pressure North Korea on Nuclear Program - State Dept.

"They can be helpful as well, both to put pressure through sanctions and through the strict implementation of sanctions, but there may be other measures they can take, and we can explore some of those with the Russians," the official stated.
Since the beginning of 2016, North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, prompting worldwide criticism, including from Beijing. As a result, the UN Security Council tightened the sanctions regime for North Korea in an attempt to force Pyongyang to stop ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests, including imposing a measure intended to affect the country’s trade, export of natural resources, arms trade and banking sector.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Haha, the US needs Russia's help? Surely, that would result in another witch hunt? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is it the US's intention to worry Assad to death? After 6 years of bloodshed and war, and character assassination after character assassination, I would not blame the man for stepping down. But this is what those behind the scenes want, no matter how they get it served up/
