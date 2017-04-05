Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    Trump Says Idlib Chemical Attack Won't Be Tolerated, Attitude to Assad Changed

    The chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib province is an affront to humanity and cannot be tolerated, US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday. He added that his attitude to Syrian President Bashar Assad changed.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    "A chemical attack that was so horrific in Syria against innocent people — including women, small children and even beautiful little babies — their deaths was an affront to humanity," Trump stated.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    'Red Line' Revisited? What's Behind Trump Accusing Damascus of Reported Chemical Attack in Syria
    Trump said the "heinous actions by the Assad regime" cannot be tolerated.

    "It’s very, very possible, and I will tell you it’s already happened, that my attitude toward Syria and Assad has changed very much," Trump stated.

    ""When you kill innocent children, innocent babies with a chemical gas that is so lethal… that crosses many, many lines," Trump stated. "Beyond a red line."

    Meanwhile, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that the alleged chemical weapons attack is "another testament to the failure of the international diplomacy to find a solution to this crisis."

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

      Mitach2002
      No terrorist group in the history of mankind has ever been defeated through war or violence. Every single time it has been through a negotiated peace.
      Dream on Mr Trump, dream on.
      Trump is like a leaf blown around by the wind what an idiot.
      Always the same US pplaybook of false flag and lies. Unbelievable that anybody still believes this warmongers. Trump seems already to be under the orders of MIC and the deep state.
