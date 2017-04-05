US Hopes China to Cooperate More on Solving North Korea Nuclear Threat - DoS

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) — Thornton said North Korea would be one of the main topics of conversation between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet this week.

"We’d like to see even better cooperation to bring about a solution to the North Korea threat," Thornton told reporters.

© AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI US Mounts Pressure on China by Inflating N Korean Threat in the Lead-Up to Trump-Xi Meeting

"We’ll be looking from help from China to increase the pressure" on Pyongyang, Thornton added.

Additionally, Thornton said the United States is considering all options to counter North Korea, but Trump would not broadcast those plans.

The comments came hours after North Korea's latest reported ballistic missile test on Wednesday. The Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile fell into the sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.